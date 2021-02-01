Horry County receives more than $10M for emergency rental assistance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County received more than $10 million for emergency rental assistance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The $10.7 million is in addition to the annual HUD funding for emergency housing assistance, the county said. The county will expand on current programming, which will be announced at a later date.

The funds are available to those in need through the Eastern Carolina Housing Organization partnership.

“This additional funding will give us the opportunity to expand programming and help more people,” Director of Community Development Courtney Frappaolo said. “We know this is still a difficult time for many people and we will continue to work to help meet the needs here in our community.”

Anyone in need of assistance can visit the ECHO Housing website or call 843-213-1798.