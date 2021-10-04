Horry County releases draft of flood resilience plan, wants feedback

RED BLUFF, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County has released a draft of its new flood resilience plan.

The county and flooding advocates both seek the public’s feedback on the proposed plan.

The resilience plan acknowledges Horry County’s vulerability to flooding and analyzes ways the county can become more resilient to future flood events.

It details past flood events, in particular Hurricane Florence, and takes a special look at a select group of communities, including Bucksport, Socastee, Longs and Red Bluff.

“It’s not just one specific law, or addressing one specific issue,” founder of Horry County Rising April O’Leary said. “And it’s sort of two fold. It addresses new development and how to make sure new development doesn’t flood and suffer the same adverse impacts that existing communities do. And it also addresses, how do we mitigate existing communities that continue to flood.”

The plan, which was prepared by an outside agency, lists potential solutions that are rooted in policy and others that are based more in infrastructure, like detention basins to increase water storage capacity and improving local drainage. Some of the recommendations in the proposed plan are things that are already in the works or done, like supplemental flood zones, buyouts and raising freeboard elevation requirements.

“One of the components of the plan I really like is taking the time to do an analysis and study to determine what critical infrastructure needs we have currently,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary added she was happy to see a comprehensive plan done, which is something her group has been pushing for. She wishes it was more specific in some areas.

O’Leary said she wants to hear feedback through a survey that Horry County Rising has compiled online.

“There’s a number of considerations in there that we’re really hoping that folks take a look at,” O’Leary said. “Let us know what they support, and what they think will provide better flood protection measures.”

You can fill out Horry County Rising’s survey here. The county is accepting public comment on the proposed plan until October 22 through the email resiliencyplan@horrycounty.org.