Horry County residents share concerns with preliminary redistricting plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several people spoke before the Horry County Redistricting Committee Wednesday afternoon about the new preliminary redistricting map, and some residents had concerns about how the map was drawn.

Two weeks ago, the committee met to unveil the preliminary version of the map. The public was invited to show up Wednesday at 4 p.m. to share comments or concerns, but many said the meeting should’ve been later in the night so more people could attend.

The last map was done in 2010. Since then, Horry County’s population spiked by nearly 82,000 people. The new map took growth into consideration.

“That’s the greatest challenge to the committee and redistricting is the growth in population and the location of where people have moved to,” said Arrigo Carotti, the attorney for Horry County.

Some of the considerations taken into concern with the new map were equal population and to avoid splitting up voting precincts.

“There is not going to be a perfect map,” Carotti said. “You are not going to draw perfect lines but all these considerations have taken place.”

Several residents shared concerns about the map.

“On behalf of the residents of Carolina Forest, we were totally surprised by the reduction of Horry County councilmen from four to one,” said Carole VanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. “That’s a 75% reduction of Horry County Council representation in Carolina Forest.”

Carolina Forest resident Norman Fay said splitting precincts is not a good idea because it would cause chaos on election day.

“As a resident of Horry County, I ask that this committee go back to the drawing board, draw fair districts without cracking and packing — basically gerrymandering,” another Horry County resident said.

The committee said there will be future public meetings about the redistricting map.

“The general public’s input of course is needed, is valuable, is considered, and the lines are not finalized to date,” Carotti said. “They will be finalized sometime in January and approved by county council thereafter.”

The preliminary map can be viewed below. The map is a draft and is not final.

