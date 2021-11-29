Horry County Rising discusses projects set to go before Planning Commission

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Rising leader April O’Leary invited residents to join her online Monday night to talk about items on the agenda when the county’s planning commission meets Thursday evening.

“What we do try to do is strategize and work with residents to make sure that they’re aware of what our zoning regulations are, what are land-use regulations are, looking at all the designs in the conceptual plans,” O’Leary, the organization’s president, said.

Here are some of the items on the commission’s agenda.

Rezoning request at Long Avenue Extension in Conway

According to Planning Commission documents, the current zoning is approved for 87 single-family detached units with two points of access. The points of access would be at Rush Road and Long Avenue Extension.

The request is a revised plan that would add 13 more single-family units for a total of 100 units.

“We have a lot of issues here with Long Avenue with access and losing access,” O’Leary said.

Image courtesy Horry County government

Rezoning request at Highway 544 and Pace Circle in Conway

This request would put 161 RV sites at Highway 544 and Pace Circle in Conway. It is adjacent to Black’s Tire Service and Bojangles.

According to Planning Commission documents, the majority of the site is uplands and not within the regulatory floodplain, but O’Leary said, according to the maps, they have sites in the wetlands.

“Even with the flood-protection ordinance which by the way is some of the best flood-protection measures in the country, we have concerns about surrounding infrastructure flooding,” O’Leary said.

Image courtesy Horry County government

Rezoning request at Highway 707 near Salem Road and the Waccamaw River

This rezoning request could bring nearly 4,000 homes on Highway 707 near St. James High School. A portion of the project sits at the corner of Salem Road and Highway 707.

According to Planning Commission documents, ‘the applicant is requesting to rezone a 706.2-acre portion of the parent tract from Commercial Forest Agriculture to Planned Development District. The access points would be SC 707 and a connection to Freewoods Road.



Image Courtesy of Horry County Government



Residents who joined Monday night’s Zoom meeting said, “This is big” and “I can’t even wrap my head around the size of this project.”

There will be a community meeting to discuss the project from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the South Strand Recreation Center.

O’Leary encouraged residents to get involved by going to council meetings or reaching out to Planning Commission officials or Horry County council members to voice their concerns.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. More information is available on the Horry County government website.