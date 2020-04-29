Horry County RV travel parks prepare to reopen

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Several RV travel parks in Horry County announced their reopening for this Friday.

This comes after the county’s decision to end the short-term rental ban.

Staff at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park are preparing for returning visitors, but have implemented mandatory campground rules.

Per a temporary executive state order, travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are not allowed to rent from any short-term rental business in South Carolina.

The park says they will be confirming reservations through guests I.D’s and make sure their license plates are not from hot spot areas.

Guests are expected to provide and wear masks whenever they are not on their campsite and social distancing between neighbors is mandatory.

Fees to reschedule or cancel have been waived.

“We aren’t charging any sort of fee or any extra charges to cancel right now and we aren’t charging any extra fees to reschedule right now,” said spokesperson Hunter Tresnicky.

The pool, arcade, and bath houses will remain closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Access to the beach is open to guests and Horry County Beach Patrol will continue to monitor social distancing.

“This sort of soft opening is for people who don’t want to be cooped up anymore and they want to get out. They want to go somewhere and still remain in their own environment. They have 2,500 square feet of their campsite to stay on. They don’t need to go anywhere else,” said Tresnicky.

The park says travel parks are a safer way to vacation.

“You’re bringing your own environment. Your own RV. Your own camper. You can self contain inside that,” said Tresnicky.

The park’s website has the latest announcements and guidelines for guests to read before their arrival.