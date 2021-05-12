Horry County SCDNR boat titling, license sales office to close for 12 days due to COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Horry County boat titling and license sales office will close for 12 days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the department said Wednesday.

The office located in Aynor will be closed until May 24, the DNR said.

Recreational hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits can be purchased online or by calling 1-866-714-3611. A small convenience fee may be added for some online transactions. Licenses and permits may also be purchased at one of the more than 500 license vendors located across the state, the department said.

Boating transactions can be processed by mail.

The DNR apologized for any inconvenience caused, but said it is necessary to protect the health of their staff and the public.