Horry County School Board approves options for in-person graduation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County School Board voted 8-3 Monday to approve options for in-person graduation.

Graduation will be voluntary for all students and staff. Principles will be able to choose to either individual ceremonies for students and families in gyms or stadiums, or a larger one for the whole class.

The number of guests allowed will be based on state guidelines at the time, and program schools can have ceremonies at their facilities.

