Horry County school bus driver not at fault in crash with 17 students on board, SCHP says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus driver was not at fault, according to the SCHP, after a crash with 17 students on board injured two people.

“The bus was not at fault in this collision,” Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Tuesday. The crash happened a week ago on Aug. 24 in the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road near Conway.

Two people were injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said 17 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

Following the investigation, Master Trooper Lee said a pickup truck caused the crash, however, no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. A third car was also involved in the collision, but not at fault.

