Horry County Schools returning to hybrid model

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Schools students will be returning to a hybrid model next week, according to an email sent from the district on Wednesday.
Students in groups A and G will return to physical schools on Jan. 19. Students in group B will return the following day.
“The District will continue to monitor COVID-19 related datapoints for decisions regarding school operational plans,” the email reads.
