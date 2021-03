HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is adding two more schools to return to 5-day, in-person learning, according to the district.

Both Green Sea Floyds Middle and High School will return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction beginning March 12, the district said.

The district hopes to have plexiglass installed for all high schools by mid-March.