Horry County Schools adds 5 more middle schools to 5-day, face-to-face instruction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools added five more middle schools to its list of schools moving back to five-day, face-to-face instruction.

North Myrtle Beach Middle, St. James Middle, Black Water Middle, Ocean Bay Middle, and Ten Oaks Middle will return to five-day, face-to-face learning beginning March 9.

All elementary schools have already returned to five-day, in-person learning.

Aynor Middle, Conway Middle, Loris Middle, and Whittemore Park Middle will all return Thursday. Myrtle Beach Middle School, Socastee Middle School, and Forestbrook Middle School returned last week.

