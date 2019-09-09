Horry County Schools announces make up days for Hurricane Dorian

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – At the Monday Horry County Board of Education meeting school officials announced their plans to make up the days missed due to Hurricane Dorian.

According to the school district, those make up days are; Monday Oct. 14, Tuesday Oct. 15, Friday Jan. 17, 2020, and Tuesday Feb. 18 2020.

Jan. 17 will be a half-day with a two-and-half-hour early dismissal, while Jan. 16 will be a full day rather than the scheduled half-day.

Feb. 17 will be a teacher work-day and student holiday unless another make up day is needed, the district says.

