Horry County Schools announces 10 semifinalists for teacher of the year

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Ten semifinalists have been chosen from 57 school-level honorees for the Horry County Schools teacher of the year distinction.

Top 10 semifinalists are Mindi Penn, Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology (AAST); April Troglauer, Aynor Middle; Adam Powley, HCS Early College High; Sheila Fry, Green Sea Floyds Middle; Jill Barnes, Loris Middle; Elizabeth Willocks, Loris High; Caroline Kelly, Pee Dee Elementary; Gregory Boos, River Oaks Elementary; Waylon Ross, St. James Middle; and Jacob Scheuer, St. James High.

Following a further review of semifinalists’ portfolios and interviews with the committee, the group of semifinalists will narrow to five finalists.

One of the five finalists will be named the 2021 HCS Teacher of the Year in May.