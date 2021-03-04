Horry County Schools announces graduation ceremonies and senior celebrations

Horry County Schools announced the dates for the 2021 graduation ceremonies and Senior Celebrations:

Aynor High School: Tuesday, June 15

Carolina Forest High School: Tuesday, June 15

Conway High School: Wednesday, June 16

Early College High School: Tuesday, June 15

Green Sea Floyds High School: Tuesday, June 15

Loris High School: Wednesday, June 16

Myrtle Beach High School: Wednesday, June 16

North Myrtle Beach High School: Wednesday, June 16

Socastee High School: Tuesday, June 15

St. James High School: Wednesday, June 16

Adult Education Center: Thursday, May 27

Senior Celebrations 2021

Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology: Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10

Academy for Technology and Academics: Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10 (Celebrations Scheduled by Major)

Scholars Academy: Thursday, June 10

Specific ceremony and celebration information, including times, locations, procedures, and guidelines, will be shared by the school closer to the graduation ceremony and senior celebration dates.

