Horry County Schools announces graduation ceremonies and senior celebrations

Horry County Schools announced the dates for the 2021 graduation ceremonies and Senior Celebrations:
Aynor High School: Tuesday, June 15
Carolina Forest High School: Tuesday, June 15
Conway High School: Wednesday, June 16
Early College High School: Tuesday, June 15
Green Sea Floyds High School: Tuesday, June 15
Loris High School: Wednesday, June 16
Myrtle Beach High School: Wednesday, June 16
North Myrtle Beach High School: Wednesday, June 16
Socastee High School: Tuesday, June 15
St. James High School: Wednesday, June 16
Adult Education Center: Thursday, May 27
Senior Celebrations 2021
Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology: Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10
Academy for Technology and Academics: Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10 (Celebrations Scheduled by Major)
Scholars Academy: Thursday, June 10
Specific ceremony and celebration information, including times, locations, procedures, and guidelines, will be shared by the school closer to the graduation ceremony and senior celebration dates.
