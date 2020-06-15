Horry County Schools announces new principals for 2020-2021 school year

Tanika McKissick (left), Demetrius Williams (middle), and Kristin Altman (right) (Courtesy: Horry County Schools)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools announced Monday three new principals for the 2020-2021 school year.

Tanika McKissick will be Principal of Conway High School. McKissick was previously Assistant Principal at Conway High School.

Demetrius Williams will be Principal of Early College High School. Williams was previously Assistant Principal at Whittemore Park Middle School.

Kristin Altman will be Principal of Myrtle Beach High School. Altman was previously Assistant Principal at Carolina Forest High School.

All three new principals will be effective July 1.

