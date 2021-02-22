Horry County Schools announces process for replacing board member killed by COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools (HCS) has established a process for filling the vacancy on the school board left by former vice chair John Poston, who died from COVID-19 last month.

Poston represented district 8 and the person who takes his seat on the school board will serve until November 2022. An election for that seat would then be held to choose someone to serve the final two years of Poston’s term.

District 8 includes Forestbrook and parts of the Conway area near Coastal Carolina University. Anyone who applies for the position must live in district 8.

At Monday night’s board meeting, HCS announced it will officially start advertising for the vacancy on Thursday. The filing deadline will be Mar. 18 and board members will receive information about applicants on the following day.

The board is then expected to choose finalists for the position at its regularly scheduled Mar. 22 meeting. HCS is also expected to have a special-called board meeting on Apr. 12 to interview the finalists, before appointing someone to take over. The new board member is then expected to be sworn in at the regularly scheduled meeting of Apr. 19.

State law requires the school board to fill the vacancy within 90 days, which means it must be done by Apr. 30.