Horry County Schools announces updated quarantine procedures; 12,400 students in quarantine

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 12,400 students are in quarantine across Horry County Schools, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The 12,400 students represents about 28% of all students in the district. The district has about 45,000 students. In addition to the students, there are 305 staff members in quarantine.

As of Friday, there are 1,190 COVID-19 cases in the district, including 1,092 students and 98 staff members.

The district said Friday it will be adjusting its quarantine guidelines to “increase our students’ access to face-to-face instruction.”

Beginning Tuesday, anyone deemed a close contact will have to quarantine for 10 days with no symptoms at home reported, or seven days of quarantine with no symptoms at home with negative PCR test results five days after quarantine.

Negative tests must be submitted to the school. Students can not report to class until 7 calendar days have passed and the negative test result has been recorded by the district.

Anyone with a household contact must quarantine for 20 days with no symptoms reported, or 17 days of quarantine with no symptoms reported and a negative PCR test after 15 days of quarantine.

Students in quarantine as of Friday can follow the new guidelines, according to the district. All protocols have been approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Anyone who tests positive must isolate for 10 days and can return on the 11th day as long as there are no symptoms. There is no shorter option for those with a positive test.

View the district’s COVID-19 dashboard here.