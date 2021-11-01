Horry County Schools appoints Tracy Winters to board seat previously held by her late husband

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools Monday night appointed the wife of a former school board member to fill a vacancy created after his death in August following a battle with COVID-19.

Tracy Winters will now fill the District 3 seat previously held by her late husband Ray Winters. He had served as a school board member since 2014. 

Board members interviewed three candidates for the position Monday night – Tracy Winters, Ann MacDonald and Michael Ryhal. Afterwards, the board discussed each candidate in an executive session before returning to open session for a vote that ended in a tie. A second vote ended in Winters’ favor.

Also during Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Rick Maxey recommended that the board consider a bonus to employees for their efforts during the pandemic, and the board approved a one-time $1,190 pre-tax bonus for full-time employees and a $591 pre-tax bonus for part-time employees. That works out to $750 after taxes for full-time employees and $375 after taxes for those who work part-time. Substitutes are included as part-time employees and will receive that bonus.

“We’re thankful for the employees that we have..the greatest resource that we have is our employees,” he said.

