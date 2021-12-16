Horry County Schools ‘aware’ of nationwide TikTok threat challenge, says no local danger

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools said Thursday that it is aware of a TikTok message circulating nationwide regarding school threats for Friday.

The TikTok challenge calls for people to call in bomb threats and school shooting threats to schools across the country, according to the district. The district said there have been no local, credible threats to date.

The district said the origin is unknown but local law enforcement and school officials are aware and remaining vigilant.

“Social media is a powerful tool that is often abused,” the email to parents reads. “We ask that parents/guardians speak with their children about using social media platforms responsibly, emphasizing that they should not share information which may be inaccurate. As always, it’s critically important that any student, parent/guardian, staff member, or community member who sees or hears something suspicious report it immediately to a trusted adult at school and/or call local law enforcement.”

The district is reminding anyone who sees something suspicious to report it to an adult at school or by calling local law enforcement.