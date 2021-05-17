Horry County Schools board approves using general fund money for athletic budgets to make up losses

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools board approved using general fund money for athletic budgets at Monday night’s meeting to make up for losses from the past year.

The finance committee recommended the board approve using the funds. The biggest losses were from high school football and basketball games. Capacity was limited this past season so gate collections were down from 2020 to 2021.

The district said about $270,000 was lost in revenue.

With the approval, about $271,000 will be distributed to all high schools’ athletic budgets to offset the losses due to the pandemic.

The preliminary approval of the 2021-2022 Superintendent’s comprehensive budget also passed.