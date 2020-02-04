Horry County Schools board discusses new “alternative school” building proposal

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s school district is trying to finalize plans for a new building for its “alternative school.”

The board for Horry County Schools discussed the roughly $16 million project at a meeting Monday evening. The new Horry County Education Center would be right next to the district’s offices off Four Mile Road.

It would have 27 classrooms and a gym.

“I can tell you the building is needed,” said HCEC principal Jimmy McCullough. “The space is needed. I know, financially, that you’ve got to build something within the budget.”

The school board is trying to figure out if the building will include a kitchen and if there’s enough space for middle and high school students.

“I want to make sure sure this is the best use of the building,” said Neil James, a school board member representing Green Sea Floyds. “If we’re going to build it, now’s the time to build it, but I want to make sure that we have a commitment to fully utilize that space.”

The HCS board has not approved the design of the building yet and the goal is to have the new school completed by next fall.