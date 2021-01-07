Horry County Schools board member hospitalized with COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools board member is in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Chairman Ken Richardson.

Vice Chairman John Poston is on a ventilator in the ICU after testing positive last week, Richardson said. He said the board will continue to get updates from Poston’s family.

Poston was scheduled to be sworn in for his new term Monday but that will have to be delayed, Richardson said.

Richardson said Poston is a fighter and everyone is praying for him.

Poston was first elected to the board in November 2008. He’s a graduate of Francis Marion and Clemson universities. He and his wife Robin have three children.