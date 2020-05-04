Horry County Schools board to discuss graduation options during Monday virtual meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools Board of Education will discuss options for graduation during a virtual meeting Monday evening, according to the meeting’s agenda.

On April 22, Horry County Schools announced the district’s nine high schools would hold graduation virtually following South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s decision to keep schools in the state closed through the end of the current school year.

After the school district’s announcement, seniors in the district started a petition against virtual graduation.

“This is when you get to the best parts of your senior year,” Jennings Hall, a North Myrtle Beach High School student who started the petition, said.

The HCS School Board released the following statement on April 23, saying they would consider other options.

After a great deal of discussion by the Board this evening we have agreed to the following statement in light of concerns for our graduates of the Class of 2020.

HCS is committed to celebrating the Class of 2020. The HCS Board, the District and school leaders appreciate all the seniors and parents who reached out to us. Graduation options and suggestions similar to those being discussed across the country will be taken into consideration. Options include, but are not limited to, the use of football stadiums, alternate facilities, as well as the possible scheduling of an in-person ceremony at a later date. We are all committed to finding a satisfactory resolution in the upcoming weeks.

The school board is also set to discuss “parent loop expansion projects” for Aynor Middle School, Lakewood Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School and Waterway Elementary School. These projects, according to the meeting’s agenda, would total about $5.533 million.

“As the district has continued to see a steady growth in student population, the impact to students arriving by vehicles has also increased significantly. This increase in traffic has resulted in many schools experiencing congestion and queuing backup into public right-of-ways which can lead to safety hazards and public complaints,” says the consideration document for the project. “Several parent loop road expansion projects have successfully been implemented across the district in recent years to address these issues. There are four additional locations where expansion of the parent loop roads is recommended.”

The virtual meeting will be streamed on the district’s website. News13 will also stream that meeting on this page.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: