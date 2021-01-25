Horry County Schools elementary students to return to 5-day in-person learning; middle, high schools to remain hybrid

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will move to five-day in-person learning for all elementary students beginning Feb. 8. All middle and high schools will remain in hybrid learning. All schools will remain in hybrid classes next week.

The district sent the following email out to parents:

HCS Parents:

During the Horry County Board of Education meeting this evening (January 25, 2021), it was announced that all elementary schools will return to five days a week, face-to-face instruction at our brick-and-morder schools on Monday, Feburary 8, 2021. This two-week notice will allow for a safe transition for our students and staff. Additional information will be shared with staff and parents later this week as we make this transition in our elementary schools.

HCS has been working expeditiously to install plexiglass in classrooms and all elementary schools are now complete. As per SCDHEC recommendations, this will allow student spacing of three feet apart. This additional mitigation effort will allow us to bring more students back into the classroom and increase our face-to-face instruction from 2-days a week to 5-days a week. While the use of plexiglass will reduce social distancing requirements from six to three feet, masks/face coverings will still be required in all areas of the school. We will begin installation at our middle schools next and then move onto our high schools. A date on when 5-days a week, face-to-face instruction will begin at middle and high schools has not yet been determined; however, staff and parents will receive at the minimum a five-day calendar notice of this change.

HCS will continue to review quarantine data, which assists the district in making decisions regarding the operations at brick-and-mortar schools. If a significant number of staff members are quarantined at an individual school, that individual school may be required to utilize distance learning for students until quarantine numbers for staff members decline.

We would like to thank our students and parents for working diligently to do the best you can each day in our present circumstances, and we are grateful for your continued support of HCS.

