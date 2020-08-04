Horry County Schools board to meet to discuss proposed final re-opening plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools board will meet Tuesday night to discuss the proposed final school re-opening plan.

The meeting will take place at the District Office. Limited space is available to the public, according to the district. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the Horry County Schools website. A link will be provided when it becomes available at 5:55 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

