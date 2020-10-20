Horry County Schools board votes to stay with hybrid instruction until further notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools board voted 11-1 Monday to stay with the hybrid instruction model until every school can have in-person classes five days a week, despite concerns from teachers.

Kathleen Cogland, a teacher at Myrtle Beach Elementary School said she wishes Horry County Schools was more clear about how school will be held.

“It’s frustrating for myself as a teacher and as a parent,” Cogland said. “Although hybrid is beneficial for me and this week is working out for me, it’s not the right call based on what was submitted to the state [education] department.”

“Our teachers want to be able to trust you,” Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Cori Canada said. “Simply put, we need to be able to trust that you have our safety and our safety of our students at the forefront of your decisions.”

Horry County Schools will also give parents at least five days notice before changing the instructional model and the district will use its COVID-19 dashboard when deciding how classes are held at each school.

The dashboard will be used in addition to the DHEC disease activity report.

“I think that it’s time that we look at where we are with new information to start thinking about looking at things differently,” Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said.

The DHEC disease activity report classifies Horry County as high COVID-19 spread, and recommends virtual only classes.

Some parents told the district they’re concerned HCS is undercounting COVID-19 cases as the flue, which the district said is not true.

“Because we don’t have a COVID-19 code, you will never look at a child’s attendance and see ‘SC-COVID,'” Chief Student Services Officer Velna Allen said. “I promise you won’t. They have instructed us to use the code ‘SC-FLU.'”

A special note is then made if a child is positive for COVID-19.

“These aren’t Horry County Schools numbers,” Maxey said. “These test results that come up are positive test results that were verified by SC DHEC.”

Maxey said he will send the reopening plan updates to the State Department of Education for approval.