Horry County Schools bus driver dies from the coronavirus

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County Schools employee has died from the coronavirus, according to district officials.

School board chairman Ken Richardson said on Monday the employee was a bus driver. No further information on the deceased has been provided.

While schools are closed due to limiting the spread of COVID-19, some bus drivers have been delivering meals. It is not known if the bus driver was part of the meal delivery service at this time.

“Our condolences go out to any of our HCS family members that have been affected by this pandemic,” said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, “and we ask everyone to take care of themselves and their families.”

Three Horry County Schools nutrition services employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the district announced last week. Two of the employees worked at the Socastee Elementary School meal site. One of them worked at the South Conway Elementary School meal site.