Horry County Schools digital learning device pick-up info for coronavirus closure

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will give students the option to take home a digital learning device during school closures due to the coronavirus website.
All students in grades 3-12 will have the option of taking home a “personalized digital learning device” during the closure, according to the district’s website. Elementary students who choose this option will take home an iPad, middle schools students will take home a Chromebook and high students will take home a laptop.
Pick-up locations and times are:
- Wednesday, March 18, 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 19, 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 20, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Parents or guardians must present their driver’s license or another form of identifications. Outside of device pick-up, all district buildings are closed to the public.
Parents/guardians will have the option to pay a $12 technology fee. The district says this fee is optional, but “if the parent doesn’t pay the $12 technology fee, he/she will assume all responsibility for a device that is damaged while at home.”
Students don’t have to present for parents/guardians to pick devices up. For more information, visit the district’s website here.
