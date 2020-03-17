Horry County Schools digital learning device pick-up info for coronavirus closure

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools will give students the option to take home a digital learning device during school closures due to the coronavirus website.

All students in grades 3-12 will have the option of taking home a “personalized digital learning device” during the closure, according to the district’s website. Elementary students who choose this option will take home an iPad, middle schools students will take home a Chromebook and high students will take home a laptop.

Pick-up locations and times are:

Wednesday, March 18, 7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 20, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Screenshot of Horry Co. Schools website

Parents or guardians must present their driver’s license or another form of identifications. Outside of device pick-up, all district buildings are closed to the public.

Parents/guardians will have the option to pay a $12 technology fee. The district says this fee is optional, but “if the parent doesn’t pay the $12 technology fee, he/she will assume all responsibility for a device that is damaged while at home.”

Students don’t have to present for parents/guardians to pick devices up. For more information, visit the district’s website here.

LATEST HEADLINES: