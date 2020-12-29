Horry County Schools investigating ‘racially-offensive’ social media post

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County School is investigating a “recent racially-offensive” social media post by a student, according to a Dec. 23 tweet from Socastee High School.

“We were disappointed, shocked, and deeply saddened by the images and language used in the post, and it does not represent the values of our school,” the post reads.

The post said that the district will take “appropriate disciplinary actions.”

“Socastee High School is committed to championing diversity, cultural awareness, civic pride while providing a nurturing environment for our students and staff,” the tweet states.