Horry County Schools math teacher charged with felony DUI in deadly Carolina Forest Boulevard crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old math teacher from Myrtle Beach has been charged with felony DUI following a deadly two-car crash Monday night on Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities charged Michael Norman Oerther, 52, with felony driving under the influence resulting in death after the crash. He was given a $40,000 bond and remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A spokeswoman for Horry County Schools confirmed Tuesday night that Oerther is a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School and that he had been placed on administrative leave as of Tuesday.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Stafford Drive near the Horry County Memorial Library and the Carolina Forest Rec Center in Carolina Forest.

According to the SCHP, Oerther’s Jeep was headed west on Carolina Forest Boulevard when it hit the rear of a Honda that was stopped in the roadway at a traffic light. A rear-seat passenger, one of three people in the Honda, died in the collision, troopers said.

Oerther was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries before he was arrested and taken to jail, troopers said.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed in the crash. SCHP and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating. Count on News13 for updates.