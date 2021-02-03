Horry County Schools meal pickup locations change next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will be changing their ‘Grab-and-Go’ meal pickup locations starting on Monday, February 8.

The new locations are:

Aynor High School

Green Sea Floyds Elementary School

Loris Middle School

Myrtle Beach Middle School

North Myrtle Beach Middle School

Socastee High School

St. James Middle School

Ten Oaks Middle School

Whittemore Park Middle School

Curbside meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Daily meals will consist of one breakfast and one lunch.

In addition to providing free student meals during face-to-face instruction, ‘Grab-and-Go’ style meals will be available for all students participating in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program and for students who are participating in Distance Learning days.

Student meal kits will be available for middle and high school students (Group A, B, and G). Take home meal kits will be available on Tuesdays for Group A students and on Thursdays for Group B & G students. Kits will contain 2 breakfast meals, 2 lunch meals, low-fat milk & juices.

Click here for more information.

