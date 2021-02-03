Horry County Schools meal pickup locations change next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will be changing their ‘Grab-and-Go’ meal pickup locations starting on Monday, February 8.
The new locations are:
- Aynor High School
- Green Sea Floyds Elementary School
- Loris Middle School
- Myrtle Beach Middle School
- North Myrtle Beach Middle School
- Socastee High School
- St. James Middle School
- Ten Oaks Middle School
- Whittemore Park Middle School
Curbside meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Daily meals will consist of one breakfast and one lunch.
In addition to providing free student meals during face-to-face instruction, ‘Grab-and-Go’ style meals will be available for all students participating in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program and for students who are participating in Distance Learning days.
Student meal kits will be available for middle and high school students (Group A, B, and G). Take home meal kits will be available on Tuesdays for Group A students and on Thursdays for Group B & G students. Kits will contain 2 breakfast meals, 2 lunch meals, low-fat milk & juices.
Click here for more information.
