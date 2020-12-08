Horry County Schools will not participate in COVID-19 rapid testing program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will not participate in rapid COVID-19 testing, the district said Monday.

At Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Rick Maxey said they are opting out.

About 220,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests have been allocated for the program, which Gov. Henry McMaster signed in an executive order in late November. Each district who opts in would initially receive enough tests for 10% of the staff and student population.

The tests would be available for students and employees who show COVID-19 symptoms. Results are available within 15 minutes of the tests being administered.

Participation is voluntary and requires a completed consent form for students.

