Horry County Schools offers additional supports to help students make up losses from COVID-19 disruptions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — As graduation dates loom, Horry County Schools is hoping that additional educational supports will help students make up any learning gaps that might have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HCS anticipates students will experience educational growth this year, despite what instructional model was chosen,” information provided by Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools, reads. “We continue to gather information regarding the number of students who are currently performing below grade level in reading and/or math.”

Seniors are set to graduate next month, a year after the pandemic shut down physical schools and halted the school year. In 2020, the district stopped assigning work for elementary school, middle school and high school underclassmen on May 15. Students were still able to submit assignments and get extra help from teachers for the rest of the academic year.

Bourcier said the district has offered more intervention support, after-school tutorials and tutoring, and has started to address the potential learning gaps. This year’s efforts, she said, are being done in order to address classroom time that was lost when the pandemic shut down physical schools in March.

In 2018-19, Horry County Schools’s drop-out rates ranged from 0% at Green Sea Floyds High School and the Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports Charter High School, to 3.5% at Myrtle Beach High School and 3% at North Myrtle Beach High School, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Education. Aynor High School, Conway High School and Loris High School all had drop-out rates below 1%.

Drop-out rates for the 2019-20 academic year have not yet been published by the state.

Bourcier said the information the district is gathering about students performing below their grade level will be used to make decisions regarding help for the rest of the year, along with identify the students who may need summer school or to use credit recovery options.

“Since returning to school five days a week, students in brick-and-mortar schools have made significant progress,” the information from Bourcier reads. “Students in the virtual program are also continuing to make positive progress.”

Use the database below to search for the drop-out rates at your student’s school: