Horry County Schools officials investigate after teacher account hacked, threat posted to classroom announcement page

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools officials are investigating after a teacher’s Google Classroom account was hacked and a threat was posted to the class announcements page, according to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

The district didn’t specify what the threat was, but said it was seen by several students. Administration worked with the district’s technology department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the district said.

The person responsible was identified and students will be held accountable for their actions, according to the district.

The following statement was sent out to parents by the principal:

“This morning, a teacher’s Google Classroom account was hacked. A threat was posted on the classroom announcement page and was seen by several students. School administration worked closely with the Horry County Schools Technology Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department regarding this technology breach. The individual was identified and we will hold students accountable for their actions.”

No other information about the incident was provided. News13 has reached out to police to learn more about what happened. Count on us for updates.