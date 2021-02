HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Board voted unanimously Monday to make District 10 member Neil James as the new Vice Chairman, effective next board meeting.

James will take John Poston’s position. Poston died in late January.

