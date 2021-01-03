Horry County Schools places hold on winter sports until Jan 19

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Officials with the Horry County School District have announced that winter sports competitions will be placed on hold until January 19.

This includes wrestling and basketball at the B-team, Junior Varsity and Varsity levels.

All winter sports practices have been placed on hold until January 11, including wrestling, basketball and cheerleading.

Additionally, spring sports conditioning has also been placed on hold until January 19.

Count on News 13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: