Horry County Schools pay bonus is recognition for employees’ efforts during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pay bonus is on the way for teachers and staff in Horry County.

For teachers like Cori Canada, an HCS virtual kindergarten teacher, she said receiving the bonus is amazing and perfect timing right before the holiday season.

“I’m really, really thankful that they’re acknowledging how hard all of their employees have worked, not just their teachers,” Canada said. “It takes everybody to make a school so I’m really happy they’re giving the bonus to everyone.”

The board of education approved the one-time bonus for all employees following a recommendation by Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey at Monday night’s meeting. Maxey said it was a reward for employees’ hard work during the pandemic.

“The greatest resource we have, that is our employees, and we appreciate them,” Maxey said.

Employees can expect to see the bonus in about two weeks. Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district wanted employees to know their hard work is appreciated.

“The board and the administration wanted employees to know how grateful they were for everything that they have done for our students and all the hard work that they put in,” she said. “So we were excited when that information was received last night, and the bonus was passed.”

Active full-time employees will receive net pay of $750 and active part-time employees will receive net pay of $375. Requirements include either a professional contract or statement of employment for the 2021-22 school year and completion of the new hire process as of Oct. 29.

Active substitutes who have worked 25% of the available instructional days since Aug. 17 will also receive a payment for a net amount of $375.

“We have quite a lot of individuals in the school system,” Bourcier said. “A lot of them are full-time employees, but we couldn’t do what we do without our substitutes, and our part-time employees, so it’s very important that we acknowledge them in all the work that they have done to help support our students over the last two years.”

Employees are expected to receive the payment via their normal payroll method on or around Nov. 12.