Horry County Schools releases draft of 2021-22 In-Person Plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools released a draft of its 2021-22 In-Person Plan, which describes how the district will safely return to in-person instruction and the “continuity of services for all schools.”

The draft of the plan was released and the district wants feedback from employees, parents, and community stakeholders. A survey was posted online to collect feedback. The survey can be taken on the Horry County Schools website. The survey closes June 11.

All responses to the survey are anonymous unless someone chooses to identify themselves in their comments.

A revised plan will be presented at the June 21 Board of Education meeting for approval.

The district is required to develop the plan in order to receive more than $125 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Another survey will be issued later in the summer for input on how the money should be used, according to the district.

