Horry County Schools releases draft of 2021-22 school calendar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools released a draft of the 2021-22 school calendar at Monday evening’s board meeting.

The first day back for students would be Aug. 17 and the last day would be June 3, 2021. Superintendent Rick Maxley said this would be a return to a basic calendar the district has used before.

The full draft calendar can be viewed below. Dates on the calendar are subject to change.

