Horry County Schools releases PSA on school threats

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In the last few weeks, Horry County Schools has had multiple instances of threats being made against schools, other students and staff members, according to Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey.

Now the School District is taking a firm stand to stop them. The School District partnering with local law enforcement and the Solicitor’s Office to show the seriousness of making threats.

Dr. Maxey made two main points saying that there will be consequences to those that make threats and if you see something, say something.