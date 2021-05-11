Horry County Schools says mask requirement will remain in place until state makes opt-out form

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools said Tuesday its mask requirement for students will remain in place until the state completes a form for parents to opt their students out after Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order.

The South Carolina Department of Education sent a letter to district superintendents stating the mask guidance currently in place will remain, “due to the lateness of the order, the legal ambiguities, and the absence of a DHEC opt out form.”

McMaster’s spokesperson, Brian Symmes, said existing rules can remain in place until the form is developed, according to a letter sent to district staff.

The South Carolina Department of Education said more guidance will be provided after it has the opportunity to “confer with legal counsel.”

Face covering requirements on school buses has not changed, due to President Joe Biden’s order requiring masks on public transportation.