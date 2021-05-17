Horry County Schools says nearly 1 in 4 students have opted out of mask wearing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools said Monday that nearly one in four students have opted out of wearing masks as of Monday, after Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order giving parents a choice.

Out of about 45,000 students, 10,360 of them have opted out of wearing masks, according to the district.

Due to the order, students were also given the option to learn independently from home (separate from virtual) for the remainder of the school year. According to the district, 584 students have opted to learn from home.

Last week the South Carolina Department of Education rescinded the mask requirement in schools. They provided a mask opt out form to school districts.



For @HCSInfo as of today: a total of 10,360 students have opted out of wearing a mask. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/8VAiaMZziF — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) May 17, 2021

Number of students opting out of masks by school groups:

High schools: 2,729

Middle schools: 2,514

Elementary schools: 5,117

Number of students opting out of in-person by school groups:

High schools: 480

Middle schools: 67

Elementary schools: 37

Here’s a detailed list of each specific school and the number of opt outs. pic.twitter.com/81vvGoxc94 — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) May 17, 2021

McMaster last week directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to create a standardized form to allow parents to opt their child out of wearing a mask in school.

SC for Ed, and education advocacy group, originally planned a protest for Monday due to the decision and several other complaints. The group said ending the mask mandate in schools is “last in a long line of abuse” by state leaders against school staff, including McMaster’s “repeated attempts to pit the interests of public school staff against those of senior citizens and others,” according to the flyer.

That protest was modified after the group received threats “from groups with extreme views about masking, who have falsely represented our event as being primarily mask-related.”

News13’s Maria DeBone is at the school board meeting and will have updates tonight on WBTW News at 11 p.m.