Horry County Schools settles lawsuit with parents over alleged bullying of child

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools settled a lawsuit Tuesday with the parents of a 10-year-old boy who sued over the alleged bullying of their child, which the parents said caused anxiety and thoughts of self-harm.

The district and the parents agreed on a $12,500 settlement. Of that, $5,615.50 will go towards attorney’s fees and costs, and the remaining $6,884.50 will go to the family, according to documents.

The defendants and the judge both said the settlement was fair and reasonable and it was approved.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2018, alleges a student at Lakewood Elementary “taunted, bullied, attacked, and threatened to kill” a child, referred to in the lawsuit as “Johnnie,” shortly after the school year began. In one incident, this student and others surrounded the child and tried to break his neck.

On the morning of Oct. 10, 2017, the child asked his mom “not to make him go to school because he was afraid that the perpetrator was going to kill him,” the lawsuit says. When his mother told him he had to go to school, “he took scissors from the kitchen” and said “he would rather kill himself than let the perpetrator kill him and attempted to stab himself in the stomach.”

According to the lawsuit, the parents took the child to meet the school’s Vice Principal, Marshall Hursey, and asked that he be moved to another class. The lawsuit claims Hursey responded by saying “give me a chance, I will make sure ‘Johnnie’ is safe.”

The report also said Hursey told the parents the child would be separated from the perpetrator and the child’s teachers “would be informed of the situation so that ‘Johnnie’ and the perpetrator would not have to have any contact.”

On Oct. 13, a school nurse called the child’s mother because the child had been “kicked, pushed down, and had hit his head,” the lawsuit said. Hursey later called the mother and told her the nurse was not supposed to call because the incident had been an “innocent misunderstanding.”

On Oct. 16, the child “returned to school and was instructed to sit at a table with the perpetrator to complete a group activity,” the lawsuit claimed. The perpetrator began taunting “Johnnie” again and “out of frustration and fear,” “Johnnie” said he was going to punch him.

This incident resulted in “Johnny” being placed in in-school suspension. Another school vice principal, identified in the lawsuit as Rich Reyes, called the child’s mother.

The lawsuit claims Reyes had no knowledge of the promised separation between the child and the perpetrator and said he would have the child speak with a guidance counselor. The child never met with the school’s guidance counselor and the child was asked not to return to school “until he gets the help he needs,” the lawsuit said.

The child was taken to an emergency room “because his counseling center could not see him at the time,” according to the lawsuit.

Several nurses and doctors talked to the child and “agreed that he felt threatened at school which triggered anxiety and self-harming thoughts,” the lawsuit said.

The child was then taken by a police officer to a behavioral hospital, where he was “committed and spent five days alone without his parents at this facility.”

The child was released from this facility on Oct. 20 and was diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder and PTSD “as a result of the bullying and threats of perpetrator.”

The lawsuit claimed the school district was negligent in preventing bullying.

LATEST HEADLINES: