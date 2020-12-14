Horry County Schools to accept requests to transfer from in-person to virtual learning beginning Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parents with students in Horry County Schools will be able to request to switch from in-person learning to virtual learning beginning Tuesday.

The switch would place students in virtual learning for the second semester from Feb. 1- June 16.

An email will be sent to parents Tuesday with a form that must be filled out by Dec. 22. For parents with multiple children in the district, a form will need to be filled out for each one.

If you do not want your child to be moved, no action is required.

Parents who don’t receive an email Tuesday should reach out to virtualprogramrequests@horrycountyschools.net before the deadline Dec. 22.

After midnight Dec. 22, there will be no more opportunities for parents to request a learning change. Once the form is submitted, no changes are allowed.

Parents who want to switch students from virtual to in-person have to submit their form by midnight Monday.

More information can be found on the Horry County Schools website.