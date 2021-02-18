Horry County Schools to begin phasing middle schools back to 5-day, in-person learning

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Horry County Schools

FILE

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will begin phasing middle schools back to five-day, in-person learning, according to the district.

Myrtle Beach Middle School, Socastee Middle School, and Forestbrook Middle School will return to five-day, in-person learning beginning Feb. 25, according to the district.

HCS is in the process of installing plexiglass in all schools and hopes to have installation complete by mid-March. An updated timeline of when schools will return to five-day, in-person learning will be provided as installation progresses.

Students enrolled in the K-12 HCS Virtual Program will remain virtual.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather maps

Trending stories