Horry County Schools to discuss pay raise for summer school teachers as demand increases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is set to discuss a pay raise for summer school teachers at Monday’s meeting as demand has increased due to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said an increased number of students will need summer academic assistance based on their 2020-21 academic data, meaning there is a greater need for teachers. The district said it may have difficulty getting enough teachers due to a shorter summer break.

The district is proposing an increase pay for summer school teachers for the 2021-22 summer programs. Summer School Site Directors would make $55/hour, up from $32/hour. Summer School Teachers would make $50/hour, up from $30/hour, and School Nurses will receive $40/hour, up from $30/hour.

Professional Staff will also get $40/hour, according to the district.

The proposed increase will be discussed at the board meeting Monday evening.

