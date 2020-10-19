Horry County Schools to discuss reopening amidst hybrid decision, football quarantine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss a reopening plan for schools days after it decided to remain on a hybrid model.

The governing board plans to discuss utilizing a dashboard as a local datapoint for determining an instructional model, according to a public notice for the meeting.

The meeting comes after the entire Sumter High School’s junior varsity team was placed under quarantine after playing against St. James High School on Thursday

According to a post on Sumter School District’s Facebook, players on the St. James High School team tested positive for COVID-19, but Sumter High School claims they were not told of the positive cases prior to the game.

“Unfortunately, when the St. James High School junior varsity football team competed at Sumter High School Thursday, school officials were not notified about positive COVID-19 cases on the opposing team,” The Facebook post said. “Our administrators and coaches have worked diligently to ensure our safety procedures are followed. While we are deeply concerned regarding the manner in which this matter unfolded, our top priority is to ensure the safety and well being of our students and staff.”

On Thursday, Horry County Schools announced that it would remain on a hybrid schedule due to a low number of cases directly impacting schools. Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Department of Education encouraged the district to remain hybrid, telling News13 that it supported and encouraged the decision.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control suggests schools should make decisions locally in collaboration with local health officials, according to a disease activity reported dated Oct. 8.

The report ranked Horry County as one of 23 counties with high COVID-19 activity, with an incidence rate of 164.7 cases per 100,000 people and a 13.8% positive case rate.

Count on News13 for updates on the situation.

LATEST HEADLINES