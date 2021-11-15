Horry County Schools to extend superintendent’s contract, boost his annual salary to $260,000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Board of Education says an annual performance review shows that Superintendent Rick Maxey is “doing a highly effective job,” and the board plans to extend his contract through June 2025 and boost his annual salary to $260,000.

The board also plans to increase his monthly automobile allowance to $1,000 and increase the district’s contribution to the superintendent’s annuity to 15%.

In a statement after Monday’s night board of education meeting, the district said Dr. Maxey “continues to be in compliance with our expectations.”

“The Board feels the District continues to perform well in achievement and is headed in the right direction under the leadership, character, and clear vision of Dr. Rick Maxey as Superintendent,” the statement said. “The Board would like to thank Dr. Maxey for his leadership under tremendously challenging circumstances.”

The statement also said the board has “has the utmost level of confidence in Dr. Maxey’s leadership and individual characteristics/work traits.”

Maxey was appointed acting superintendent of Horry County Schools in January 2015 before becoming superintendent in June 2015. He was formerly a principal at Conway and Carolina Forest high schools.