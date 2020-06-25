Horry County Schools to have re-opening plan by July 27

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools (HCS) will have it’s re-opening plan released by July 27, the district said Thursday.

HCS created a re-opening task force to come up with a plan based off of AccelerateED guidelines that were released Monday. The committee is broken up into subcommittees to help take into account the pandemic concerns and the challenges presented by the size of the school district, the district said.

Parents and employees will be surveyed to find out what they think the schools will look like when they reopen again, HCS said.

It is recommended by AccelerateEd that the re-opening plans be given to parents, employees, and the public at least 20 days before the scheduled start of the school year, which is August 17.