Horry County Schools to offer free meal delivery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University to offer the Meals-to-You program.
The program will deliver meals to the doorstep for free to students who attend a qualified school.
Students attending one of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Schools below:
- Daisy Elementary
- Green Sea Floyds Elementary
- Green Sea Floyds High
- Homewood Elementary
- Horry County Alternative School
- Loris Elementary
- Loris Middle
- Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School
- Myrtle Beach Elementary
- Myrtle Beach Middle
- Myrtle Beach Primary
- Palmetto Bays Elementary
- Pee Dee Elementary
- Socastee Elementary
- South Conway Elementary
- Waccamaw Elementary
- Whittemore Park Middle
Students who are currently enrolled in the free/reduced meal program at one of the following schools:
- ATA
- Aynor Elementary
- Aynor Middle
- Blackwater Middle
- Conway High
- Conway Middle
- Kingston Elementary
- Lakewood Elementary
- Loris High
- Midland Elementary
- North Myrtle Beach High
- North Myrtle Beach Middle
- Ocean Drive Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- Waterway Elementary
Once approved, boxes will be delivered every two weeks containing 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/dinners for each student age 1-18 in the house.
Anyone wanting to sign up can do so at the Horry County Schools website. Sign-ups must be completed by May 11 and meals will be distributed until June 30.