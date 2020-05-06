Horry County Schools to offer free meal delivery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University to offer the Meals-to-You program.

The program will deliver meals to the doorstep for free to students who attend a qualified school.

Students attending one of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Schools below:

Daisy Elementary

Green Sea Floyds Elementary

Green Sea Floyds High

Homewood Elementary

Horry County Alternative School

Loris Elementary

Loris Middle

Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School

Myrtle Beach Elementary

Myrtle Beach Middle

Myrtle Beach Primary

Palmetto Bays Elementary

Pee Dee Elementary

Socastee Elementary

South Conway Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Whittemore Park Middle

Students who are currently enrolled in the free/reduced meal program at one of the following schools:

ATA

Aynor Elementary

Aynor Middle

Blackwater Middle

Conway High

Conway Middle

Kingston Elementary

Lakewood Elementary

Loris High

Midland Elementary

North Myrtle Beach High

North Myrtle Beach Middle

Ocean Drive Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Waterway Elementary

Once approved, boxes will be delivered every two weeks containing 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/dinners for each student age 1-18 in the house.

Anyone wanting to sign up can do so at the Horry County Schools website. Sign-ups must be completed by May 11 and meals will be distributed until June 30.