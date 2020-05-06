Horry County Schools to offer free meal delivery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University to offer the Meals-to-You program.

The program will deliver meals to the doorstep for free to students who attend a qualified school.

Students attending one of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Schools below:

  • Daisy Elementary
  • Green Sea Floyds Elementary
  • Green Sea Floyds High
  • Homewood Elementary
  • Horry County Alternative School
  • Loris Elementary
  • Loris Middle
  • Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School
  • Myrtle Beach Elementary
  • Myrtle Beach Middle
  • Myrtle Beach Primary
  • Palmetto Bays Elementary
  • Pee Dee Elementary
  • Socastee Elementary
  • South Conway Elementary
  • Waccamaw Elementary
  • Whittemore Park Middle

Students who are currently enrolled in the free/reduced meal program at one of the following schools:

  • ATA
  • Aynor Elementary
  • Aynor Middle
  • Blackwater Middle
  • Conway High
  • Conway Middle
  • Kingston Elementary
  • Lakewood Elementary
  • Loris High
  • Midland Elementary
  • North Myrtle Beach High
  • North Myrtle Beach Middle
  • Ocean Drive Elementary
  • Riverside Elementary
  • Waterway Elementary

Once approved, boxes will be delivered every two weeks containing 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/dinners for each student age 1-18 in the house.

Anyone wanting to sign up can do so at the Horry County Schools website. Sign-ups must be completed by May 11 and meals will be distributed until June 30.

